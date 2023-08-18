tiprankstipranks
Solar Stocks Mixed on New Tariffs
Market News

Solar Stocks Mixed on New Tariffs

New tariffs generally make it tougher on any business that sends its goods for import. Solar stocks here will prove to be little exception. Several solar stocks in the path of these new tariffs from the United States government took hits today, but some managed to dodge the blow. JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was one of those, and it turned up slightly in Friday afternoon’s trading. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) both got hit with the fallout, however.

The U.S. Commerce Department found that several Chinese companies—Longi Green Energy, BYD, New East Solar, Trina Solar, and Canadian Solar—were all ducking established tariffs on Chinese solar equipment brought into the U.S. The dodge took place by making the panels and the like in China, but sending them to other Southeast Asian countries—like Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand—for finishing, and from there, out to the U.S for export.

That in turn led to new tariffs being established, and they’re quite some tariffs, too, reaching up to 254% starting in June 2024. However, JinkoSolar—as mentioned above—along with Hanwha Q Cells and Boviet Solar Technology, were all found to be not trying to duck the tariffs, and so, they’ll miss out on the vastly expanded new tariffs targeting individual countries. Some have suggested that, as a result of the new tariffs, customers might take the opportunity to buy in on those companies’ offerings before the massive new tariffs hit, so that will bear watching going forward.

JinkoSolar may have dodged a bullet today, but it’s also got the worst upside. While JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, and the Invesco Solar Energy ETF are all considered Hold by analyst consensus, each has a much different upside potential. JinkoSolar, with an average price target of $39.32, has a 16.26% upside potential. Canadian Solar, however, has a 56.06% upside potential on its average price target of $47.80.

Disclosure

