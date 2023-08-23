SoftBank-Backed ARM: 2023’s Biggest IPO Encounters a Slight Hiccup

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
SoftBank-Backed ARM: 2023’s Biggest IPO Encounters a Slight Hiccup
Market News

SoftBank-Backed ARM: 2023’s Biggest IPO Encounters a Slight Hiccup

Story Highlights

The disclosures about Arm’s China unit and its exposure to the Chinese market have indeed raised concerns among investors considering the company’s IPO.

A slight hiccup has occurred ahead of SoftBank Group (SFTBY)-backed Arm Holdings’ initial public offering (IPO). Several investors have raised concerns over the British chip designer’s exposure to China. Arm recently disclosed in its IPO filing that revenue generated from China accounts for one-fourth of its total revenues. As a result of this huge exposure, the company faces several economic and political risks stemming from tensions between China and the U.S.

Furthermore, Arm’s subsidiary, Arm China, which operates without direct oversight from Arm or SoftBank, has also sparked concerns among investors. As a result of the limited control, Arm does not have full knowledge about the Chinese unit’s global customer base.

The results of Arm’s second quarter show the impact of tensions between the U.S. and Beijing. Sales from the Chinese unit declined by 16% year-over-year due to U.S. export restrictions on U.S. microchips and other high-tech items.

2023’s Biggest IPO

Despite all the above concerns, Arm’s public debut is the much-awaited IPO of 2023. The company is likely to be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker “ARM” as soon as next month.

It is worth mentioning that Softbank has approached some of Arm’s biggest clients, including Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA), to back the IPO. Moreover, Softbank will remain the controlling shareholder of Arm once it goes public. SFTBY shares have risen about 2% in the past five days.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Snowflake Stock Earnings Today – Can SNOW Continue Its Winning Streak in Q2?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSnowflake Stock Earnings Today – Can SNOW Continue Its Winning Streak in Q2?
3h ago
AMZN
MSFT
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Consolidates Operations; Pilots Fear Job Loss
FDX
UPS
SoftBank-Backed ARM Set to Go Public; Anticipation Mounts for 2023’s Biggest IPO
GS
AMD
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Snowflake Stock Earnings Today – Can SNOW Continue Its Winning Streak in Q2?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSnowflake Stock Earnings Today – Can SNOW Continue Its Winning Streak in Q2?
3h ago
AMZN
MSFT
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Consolidates Operations; Pilots Fear Job Loss
Market NewsFedEx (NYSE:FDX) Consolidates Operations; Pilots Fear Job Loss
1d ago
FDX
UPS
SoftBank-Backed ARM Set to Go Public; Anticipation Mounts for 2023’s Biggest IPO
Market NewsSoftBank-Backed ARM Set to Go Public; Anticipation Mounts for 2023’s Biggest IPO
1d ago
GS
AMD
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >