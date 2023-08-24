Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Slides Despite Earnings Win

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Slides Despite Earnings Win
Market News

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Slides Despite Earnings Win

Story Highlights

Snowflake trades its earlier gains for a surprising plunge as guidance gets almost too tight to beat.

Normally, when a stock like cloud computing stock Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) slips after posting a solid round of earnings, it’s usually a matter of future guidance that’s left investors skittish. Snowflake posted a winner for its earnings report, but couldn’t hang on to the gains it saw immediately after. Snowflake stock was down over 5% at one point in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Snowflake’s earnings report proved a winner on every front. It won in earnings, and decisively; Snowflake posted earnings of $0.22 per share, which better than doubled analyst expectations calling for $0.10 per share. Revenue also came in nicely ahead of projections, settling at $674.02 million against analyst projections calling for $635.28 million. That $674.02 million was also sufficient to deliver one more win: a 35.5% increase over the second quarter of 2022’s figures. Sector data also delivered a win: Snowflake saw a revenue retention rate of 142%, it counts 402 different customers with trailing 12-month revenue of over $1 million, and it counts 639 Forbes Global 2000 customers to its credit.

Impressive? Staggeringly. So what happened to send shares plunging? One issue was third-quarter projections. Snowflake put out a range of between $670 million and $675 million in product revenue, which would have represented a healthy gain of 28% to 29% against 2022’s third quarter. Analysts, however, proceeded to suck the life out of the golden goose and project earnings of $674.9 million, making a beat virtually impossible. This was only compounded by full-year projections; Snowflake looked for $2.6 billion in full-year revenue, up 34% against 2022. Meanwhile, analysts projected $2.61 billion.

Those same analysts, however, have a lot of faith in Snowflake, regardless. Currently, Snowflake stock is considered a Moderate Buy, backed up by 25 Buy ratings, seven Hold and one Sell. Further, with an average price target of $189.28, Snowflake stock comes with a 26.19% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rises after Earnings Win
Market NewsSnowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rises after Earnings Win
20h ago
SNOW
Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, August 23, 2023
FL
ADI
Snowflake Stock Earnings Today – Can SNOW Continue Its Winning Streak in Q2?
AMZN
MSFT
More SNOW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rises after Earnings Win
Market NewsSnowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rises after Earnings Win
20h ago
SNOW
Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, August 23, 2023
1d ago
FL
ADI
Snowflake Stock Earnings Today – Can SNOW Continue Its Winning Streak in Q2?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSnowflake Stock Earnings Today – Can SNOW Continue Its Winning Streak in Q2?
1d ago
AMZN
MSFT
More SNOW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >