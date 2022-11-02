Snap, Meta Rise on Possibility of TikTok Ban in the U.S.

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Snap, Meta Rise on Possibility of TikTok Ban in the U.S.

Story Highlights

American social media stocks received a boost from the possibility of a ban on the rival Chinese app TikTok. Though there is no certainty to the ban, its Chinese ownership poses a threat to national security, as cited by the FCC.

Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) hinted that there may be a possibility of a ban on the use of the Chinese app TikTok in the U.S. This news pushed American social media stocks higher. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) jumped 7.5%, while Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) popped 4.6%.

In an interview with Axios, Carr cited the risk of national data security and political interventions in the U.S. as possible causes for the ban. Further, Carr even pressed the notion that the Council on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) should pursue a ban on the Chinese social media app.

Carr was heard saying that there isn’t, “a world in which you could come up with sufficient protection on the data that you could have sufficient confidence that it’s not finding its way back into the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party].”

Carr’s statements do not mention any pending litigation against TikTok or its Chinese owner, ByteDance. However, the CFIUS is probing the potential threat to national security from TikTok’s Chinese ownership. Also, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is leading negotiations over a security deal.

In its defense, TikTok has stated that it is storing U.S. consumer data outside of China, so there is no risk of data flowing back to the mainland. A TikTok spokesperson said, “Commissioner Carr has no role in the confidential discussions with the U.S. government related to TikTok and appears to be expressing views independent of his role as an FCC commissioner.”

Is Snap a Buy or Hold?

On TipRanks, Snap stock has a Hold consensus rating based on seven Buys, 19 Holds, and two Sell ratings. The average Snap price forecast of $10.62 implies 2.6% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 78% so far this year.

Is Meta Stock Expected to Rise?

On TipRanks, the average Meta Platforms price target of $144.72 implies there is 52% potential rise from current levels. Also, META stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 23 Buys, ten Holds, and three Sell ratings. Meanwhile, year to date, the stock has lost 71.9%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on META

Under $100: Is Now the Time to Befriend Meta (NASDAQ:META) Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasUnder $100: Is Now the Time to Befriend Meta (NASDAQ:META) Stock?
20h ago
META
Instagram confirms ongoing outage
META
Notable open interest changes for October 31st
PBR
AAPL
More META Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on META

Under $100: Is Now the Time to Befriend Meta (NASDAQ:META) Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasUnder $100: Is Now the Time to Befriend Meta (NASDAQ:META) Stock?
20h ago
META
Instagram confirms ongoing outage
The FlyInstagram confirms ongoing outage
2d ago
META
Notable open interest changes for October 31st
The FlyNotable open interest changes for October 31st
2d ago
PBR
AAPL
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >