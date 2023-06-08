Smartsheet Stock (NYSE:SMAR) Craters on Conservative Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Smartsheet Stock (NYSE:SMAR) Craters on Conservative Outlook

Story Highlights

Smartsheet reported better-than-expected Q1FY24 results, beating both the top and bottom lines. Despite solid results, shareholders were disappointed by the conservative sales outlook.

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) cratered nearly 20% in extended trading yesterday after the company reported a conservative outlook for Fiscal 2024. Smartsheet projected calculated billings for FY24 to grow by 20%, much lower than historical rates. Also, annualized contract values (ACV) of more than $5,000 are expected to increase by 16% in Q2FY24, signifying a fall both from the previous quarter and from the same quarter last year.

Smartsheet provides a cloud-based platform for work management. Following the results, President and CEO Mark Mader cited “strong demand” from enterprise customers and mentioned platform features based on artificial intelligence “to help our customers unlock new, higher value work.” Even so, shareholders seemed disheartened by the conservative outlook for billings and sales.  

Q1FY24 Results in Detail

For the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, Smartsheet posted adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share, easily beating analyst estimates of $0.08 per share and improving significantly over last year’s loss of $0.18 per share.

Similarly, revenue of $219.9 million surpassed analyst consensus of $214.12 million. What’s more, revenue in Q1 grew an impressive 30.7% compared to the prior year period thanks to a 33% year-over-year growth in Subscription revenue.

EPS and Revenue Outlook

For Q2FY24, Smartsheet expects adjusted earnings between $0.07 and $0.08 per share. Total revenue is pegged between $228 million and $231 million, showing a growth rate of 22% to 24%.

At the same time, adjusted earnings for FY24 are forecasted between $0.37 to $0.44 per share, and full-year revenue is pegged between $943 million to $948 million. Also, free cash flow is projected to reach $110 million in FY24.

What is the Price Target for SMAR?

Following the Q1 print, analyst David Hynes of Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $50 (2% upside potential) on SMAR stock.

On TipRanks, SMAR commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and two Hold ratings. Further, the average Smartsheet price target of $53.08 implies 8.3% upside potential from current levels. Remarkably, SMAR stock has gained 26.1% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SMAR

SMAR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
Pre-EarningsSMAR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
3d ago
SMAR
Box named a top pick in software at Morgan Stanley
BOX
SMAR
Smartsheet price target raised to $57 from $54 at Guggenheim
SMAR
More SMAR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SMAR

SMAR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
Pre-EarningsSMAR Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
3d ago
SMAR
Box named a top pick in software at Morgan Stanley
The FlyBox named a top pick in software at Morgan Stanley
2M ago
BOX
SMAR
Smartsheet price target raised to $57 from $54 at Guggenheim
The FlySmartsheet price target raised to $57 from $54 at Guggenheim
3M ago
SMAR
More SMAR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >