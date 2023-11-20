Slight Delays in the Vision Pro Don’t Stop Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) new device, the Vision Pro headset, is hotly anticipated by Apple fans all over the spectrum. But those who were waiting will now have to wait at least a little longer, reports note, as Apple has delayed the headset’s arrival. Worse, those hoping to spend the winter months enjoying the device will be almost completely stymied, as it won’t hit until nearly springtime now. But that didn’t faze investors, who sent shares up fractionally in Monday afternoon’s trading.

The release date for the Vision Pro was, formerly, January. But now it’s been pushed back to March, as it’s proving more complex than expected to actually make the headsets. Back in July, Apple already cut its production forecast on issues of design, and now just getting them out the door and into users’ hands is proving a challenge. Worse, plans for a more affordable version—the current model runs $3,499—have been back-burnered for now as Apple just tries to get the main one out the door.

That’s Not the End of Apple’s Troubles

But Apple isn’t just having issues with its Vision Pro. Reports note that Apple is working on building its own line of MacBook models that come with built-in cellular modems. This is part of Apple’s ongoing plan to get away from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) chips in the devices. However, that move won’t happen any time soon, as the models are projected to hit shelves in “…2028 at the earliest.”

Worse, John Oliver recently cracked a joke about Apple TV+ that likely won’t endear him to Apple…or it to potential subscribers. Oliver referred to the platform as “something you can just ignore” and “where celebrities go to hide.” He’s not the only one cracking wise at Apple’s expense: Stephen Colbert had a similar joke about former colleague Jon Stewart on Apple TV+.

Is Apple a Buy, Sell, or Hold Today?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 25 Buys and eight Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 30.27% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AAPL price target of $201.99 per share implies 5.38% upside potential.

Disclosure