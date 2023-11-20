Slight Delays in the Vision Pro Don’t Stop Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Slight Delays in the Vision Pro Don’t Stop Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains
Market News

Slight Delays in the Vision Pro Don’t Stop Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains

Story Highlights

Apple runs into delays with its Vision Pro headset. Meanwhile, troubles emerge for Apple TV+, and new cellular modem plans won’t hit until at least 2028.

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) new device, the Vision Pro headset, is hotly anticipated by Apple fans all over the spectrum. But those who were waiting will now have to wait at least a little longer, reports note, as Apple has delayed the headset’s arrival. Worse, those hoping to spend the winter months enjoying the device will be almost completely stymied, as it won’t hit until nearly springtime now. But that didn’t faze investors, who sent shares up fractionally in Monday afternoon’s trading.

The release date for the Vision Pro was, formerly, January. But now it’s been pushed back to March, as it’s proving more complex than expected to actually make the headsets. Back in July, Apple already cut its production forecast on issues of design, and now just getting them out the door and into users’ hands is proving a challenge. Worse, plans for a more affordable version—the current model runs $3,499—have been back-burnered for now as Apple just tries to get the main one out the door.

That’s Not the End of Apple’s Troubles

But Apple isn’t just having issues with its Vision Pro. Reports note that Apple is working on building its own line of MacBook models that come with built-in cellular modems. This is part of Apple’s ongoing plan to get away from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) chips in the devices. However, that move won’t happen any time soon, as the models are projected to hit shelves in “…2028 at the earliest.”

Worse, John Oliver recently cracked a joke about Apple TV+ that likely won’t endear him to Apple…or it to potential subscribers. Oliver referred to the platform as “something you can just ignore” and “where celebrities go to hide.” He’s not the only one cracking wise at Apple’s expense: Stephen Colbert had a similar joke about former colleague Jon Stewart on Apple TV+.

Is Apple a Buy, Sell, or Hold Today?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 25 Buys and eight Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 30.27% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AAPL price target of $201.99 per share implies 5.38% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Slight Delays in the Vision Pro Don’t Stop Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Gains
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >