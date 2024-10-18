SLB Earnings: SLB’s Q3 Earnings Rise amid Cautious Market Conditions

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
SLB Earnings: SLB’s Q3 Earnings Rise amid Cautious Market Conditions
Market News

SLB Earnings: SLB’s Q3 Earnings Rise amid Cautious Market Conditions

Story Highlights

SLB’s earnings increased in the third quarter on Friday amid cautious market conditions.

SLB’s (SLB) earnings increased in the third quarter on Friday amid cautious market conditions. The oilfield services company reported adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share, up by 14% year-over-year but just below consensus estimates of $0.90 per share.

SLB’s Q3 Revenues Got a Boost from International Markets

Furthermore, the company’s revenues increased by 10% year-over-year to $9.2 billion but missed Street expectations of $9.3 billion. SLB’s growth was driven by steady demand for its equipment and technology in international markets and from offshore projects in North America. However, the company cautioned that international producers may limit spending due to lower oil prices.

Increasingly, SLB is relying heavily on overseas demand to offset weaker performance in North America, with 81% of its revenues coming from international markets.

SLB’s CEO Comments on the Q3 Results

SLB’s CEO, Olivier Le Peuch, commented, “This performance was achieved despite an environment where short-cycle activity growth softened and some international producers adopted cautious spending due to lower oil prices and ample global supply.”

Additionally, Le Peuch warned that the growth in upstream spending has slowed in recent months as customers have become more conservative with capital expenditures and discretionary spending in response to declining commodity prices.

SLB Announces Dividend and Stock Buyback

In addition, SLB announced a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share and bought back 11.3 million shares of its common stock for a total purchase price of $501 million during the third quarter.

SLB Reaffirms Its FY24 Outlook

Looking ahead, SLB reaffirmed its FY24 outlook and expects adjusted EBITDA margins to grow at or above 25%. Additionally, the company announced that it will sell its interests in the Palliser Block located in Alberta, Canada. The Palliser Block consists of oil and gas wells and surface facilities.

Is SLB Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts remain bullish about SLB stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys and one Hold. Over the past year, SLB has dropped by more than 20%, and the average SLB price target of $65.39 implies an upside potential of 50.5% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following SLB’s results today.

See more SLB analyst ratings

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Morning Movers: CVS Health sinks following CEO change, weak guidance
PG
AXP
TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
Schlumberger Provides Insights on Operational Results
8K
SLB
Go Ad-Free with Our App