SLB Delivers Strong Q4 Results

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

SLB Delivers Strong Q4 Results

SLB (NYSE: SLB) reported Q4 revenues of $7.9 billion, a jump of 27% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $110 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.71 per share, soaring 73% year-over-year and surpassing Street estimates of $0.68 per share.

SLB raised its dividend by 40% in April last year and announced a further 43% hike in dividends to $0.25 per share today. The oil giant also resumed its stock buyback this month.

The company is confident that there will be “significant growth opportunities in [its] our Core, Digital, and New Energy [businesses]. We expect another year of very strong growth and margin expansion.”

Analysts are upbeat about SLB stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and one Hold.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SLB

SLB initiated with a Buy at Benchmark
The FlySLB initiated with a Buy at Benchmark
1d ago
SLB
SLB downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
SLB
EOG, SLB, or CVX: Which Energy Stock Looks More Appealing Heading into 2023?
CVX
EOG
More SLB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SLB

SLB initiated with a Buy at Benchmark
The FlySLB initiated with a Buy at Benchmark
1d ago
SLB
SLB downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
The FlySLB downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
8d ago
SLB
EOG, SLB, or CVX: Which Energy Stock Looks More Appealing Heading into 2023?
Stock Analysis & IdeasEOG, SLB, or CVX: Which Energy Stock Looks More Appealing Heading into 2023?
27d ago
CVX
EOG
More SLB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >