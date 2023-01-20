SLB Delivers Strong Q4 Results

SLB (NYSE: SLB) reported Q4 revenues of $7.9 billion, a jump of 27% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $110 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.71 per share, soaring 73% year-over-year and surpassing Street estimates of $0.68 per share.

SLB raised its dividend by 40% in April last year and announced a further 43% hike in dividends to $0.25 per share today. The oil giant also resumed its stock buyback this month.

The company is confident that there will be “significant growth opportunities in [its] our Core, Digital, and New Energy [businesses]. We expect another year of very strong growth and margin expansion.”

Analysts are upbeat about SLB stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and one Hold.

