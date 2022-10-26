Skechers Tumbles on Q3 Earnings Miss; Weak Guidance

Shares of footwear provider Skechers (NYSE:SKX) are tumbling in the pre-market session today after the company’s third-quarter bottom line fell short of estimates and guidance numbers failed to cheer investors.

Revenue increased by 21.3% year-over-year to $1.88 billion, outperforming estimates by $70 million. EPS at $0.64, on the other hand, missed the cut by $0.06.

While the company saw robust growth domestically as well as internationally, rising transportation costs impacted gross margins.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, Skechers sees top-line ranging between $1.725 billion and $1.775 billion. EPS is expected to hover between $0.30 and $0.40.

