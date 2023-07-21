Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Tanks Amid Heavy Volumes

After seeing several trading halts yesterday, shares of audio entertainment company Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) continue to remain front and center on investors’ screens with sky-high trading volumes.

Over the last ten days, 17.27 million shares have changed hands on average. While the stock is down nearly 11% at the time of writing, it is still up about 46% over the past five sessions alone. And all this while short interest remains sky-high at about 33.7% at present.

While there is no discernable news about the company yet, it is safe to assume, the high short interest can quickly feedback into a short squeeze. Further, the company’s second-quarter results are coming up on August 1 and the Street largely expects an EPS of $0.07 for the period. In the year-ago quarter, SIRI had delivered an EPS of $0.07, missing expectations by $0.01.

After the recent price runup, the stock is also seeing major analyst action today. Seaport Global’s David Joyce has lowered the rating on SIRI to a Sell from a Hold alongside a $4.50 price target. Pivotal Research’s Jeffrey Wlodarczak too has followed suit with a Sell while increasing the price target to $4.50 from $4.

Benchmark’s Matthew Harrigan though is bucking the trend with a reiterated Buy rating and a price target boost to $7 from $6.

On average, analysts’ views attribute the rally to a short squeeze and the impact of the NASDAQ-100 rebalancing. Overall, the Street has a $4.16 consensus price target on SIRI alongside a Hold consensus rating.

