SILO Offers New Hope for Arthritis Sufferers

Arthritis is a fact of life for a lot of people out there, and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) may have just the thing to help. Silo recently announced the results of an animal study on its arthritis treatment. Though the news was positive, investors weren’t encouraged. Silo fell lower in Friday’s session.

Silo turned in a fairly respectable performance with its notes on animal testing. The drug in question, known as SPU-21, works with dexamethasone as a guide to produce results. Ultimately, the study from animal testing found that dexamethasone with SPU-21 offered better results than just dexamethasone itself when delivered under the skin. Better yet, patients tend to prefer treatments administered under the skin to those administered via intravenous (IV) procedures.

However, what might have hurt Silo’s share performance somewhat was a lack of detail. The study revealed that using SPU-21 as a guide for dexamethasone improved things, but by how much seems to be unclear. Further, these are animal tests, which don’t always translate well into human results. Yet, given that Silo also has some solid preclinical data out for its Alzheimer’s treatment, known as SPC-14, that should help Silo advance in the market instead of turning downward like we saw today.

The last five days of trading for Silo Pharma delivered unexpected results. The stock plateaued around the $3 mark before nearly doubling earlier today. Over the course of the trading day, Silo lost virtually all those gains.

