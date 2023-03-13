Silicon Valley Bank Causes EV Stocks to Slump

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Silicon Valley Bank Causes EV Stocks to Slump

Without question, the biggest economic event of the last few days was Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ:SIVB) and its massive plunge. It was the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, and its knock-on effects will stretch throughout multiple industries. Vineyards everywhere are recoiling in horror, and now there’s one more problem: electric vehicle stocks.

While some electric vehicle stocks have recovered throughout Monday afternoon’s trading—Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was up a bit in the afternoon—others, like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) were down in varying amounts. Some saw a downright cataclysmic day of trading. Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) lost over 13% at one point, and Arrival Group (NASDAQ:ARVL) plunged just over 15%. The biggest loser of all was Lightning eMotors (NASDAQ:ZEV), which saw share prices drop over 37%. A lot of those losses can be traced back to Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, now ranking as the second-largest bank collapse in U.S history.

Silicon Valley Bank was well-known as a funding provider for start-up businesses. With it out of the picture, funding may be harder to come by for those start-ups. That’s especially the case for start-up EV companies that don’t have much of a track record that could be used as a selling point. Granted, Tesla likely won’t have this problem. It has plenty of sales it can point to when it needs short-term funding. But Faraday Future? Arrival Group? These have much less opportunity to sell themselves to financing operations on their own merits.

Perhaps even worse, many of these stocks don’t have analyst coverage. However, Rivian and Lightning do, and the difference between these two is substantial. Rivian stock is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus, while Lightning is regarded as a Hold. The former offers an upside potential of 104.14% thanks to its average price target of $28.11, while the latter’s $3.30 average price target gives it a phenomenal upside potential of 838.3%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on REE

REE Automotive, Ltd. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Press ReleasesREE Automotive, Ltd. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
4d ago
REE
Ree Automotive names authorized dealers for U.S.
REE
MUFG
REE Automotive Ltd. Announces Receipt of Notice of Deficiency from Nasdaq Resulting from Previously Announced Departure of Director
REE
More REE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on REE

REE Automotive, Ltd. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Press ReleasesREE Automotive, Ltd. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
4d ago
REE
Ree Automotive names authorized dealers for U.S.
The FlyRee Automotive names authorized dealers for U.S.
4d ago
REE
MUFG
REE Automotive Ltd. Announces Receipt of Notice of Deficiency from Nasdaq Resulting from Previously Announced Departure of Director
Press ReleasesREE Automotive Ltd. Announces Receipt of Notice of Deficiency from Nasdaq Resulting from Previously Announced Departure of Director
1M ago
REE
More REE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >