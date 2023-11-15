tiprankstipranks
Siemens Energy (OTHEROTC:SMEGF) Blasts Up on Plans to Review
Market News

Siemens Energy (OTHEROTC:SMEGF) Blasts Up on Plans to Review

Story Highlights

Siemens Energy’s latest quarter did not go well. But new guarantees and some plans to restructure the business might pick things up into next year.

Energy stock Siemens Energy (OTHEROTC:SMEGF) recently turned in its earnings report, and it did not go well for the stock at all. However, its announced plans to reconsider its entire wind division are leaving investors cheering, sufficiently so to send shares up nearly 7% in Wednesday afternoon’s trading.

The numbers from Siemens’ fiscal fourth quarter were choppy to say the least. Not only did it post a loss of 870 million euros, that was down from a profit of 354 million in 2022’s fourth quarter. Revenue was also in open decline, down to 8.52 billion euros, a 2.5% loss against 2022. Orders dropped 7.8% as well, thanks mainly to open decline at the grid technologies field, as well as much higher orders last year. While there’s still hope to pull out a win in the full year sense, the fourth quarter is as unsalvageable as a turbine that snapped off in high winds.

A Glimmer of Hope?

But with this substantial loss came reason for hope. Siemens made it clear that shoring up the balance sheet would be a major priority going forward, including a complete restructuring of the business. Potentially, some divesting of less than profitable divisions might follow. But what was much clearer was that Siemens got a boost from the German government. Several state guarantees emerged, adding up to a combined total of 7.5 billion euros, to help backstop the operation. It was part of a larger package of 15 billion euros, and was designed to ensure payments to secure customers. Siemens was quick to point out that this was, in fact, not “state aid.”

Is Siemens Energy Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on SMEGF stock based on six Buys, seven Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 19.73% loss in its share price over the past year, the average SMEGF price target of $16.52 per share implies 38.13% upside potential.

Disclosure

