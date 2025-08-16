Is BigBear.ai Stock (BBAI) a Good Buy After the Q2 Setback?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Is BigBear.ai Stock (BBAI) a Good Buy After the Q2 Setback?

Story Highlights

BigBear.ai Holdings’ stock has declined over 35% in the last six months—could now be the time to buy?

Is BigBear.ai Stock (BBAI) a Good Buy After the Q2 Setback?

U.S.-based AI solutions provider BigBear.ai (BBAI) recently posted its Q2 results, falling short of market expectations. While the setback has sparked investor concerns about the company’s prospects, analysts are looking past the short-term turbulence and focusing on the broader growth potential. As a result, the recent dip could present a buying opportunity for long-term investors, with BBAI stock down more than 18% since the earnings release.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

For context, BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered decision support solutions, mainly serving the U.S. defense, intelligence, and federal government sectors.

BigBear.ai Misses Expectations in Q2

In Q2, the company’s revenue fell by 18% year-over-year to $32.5 million, missing analyst projections of $40.59 million. It was primarily due to reduced activity on select U.S. Army programs.

On the earnings side, BigBear.ai reported an adjusted loss of $0.71 per share, marking a steep miss compared to the consensus forecast for a $0.06 loss.

Wall Street Stays Bullish on BBAI

Despite the disappointing results, Wall Street analysts expressed support for BBAI stock, choosing to look past short-term challenges.

Analyst Scott Buck at H.C. Wainwright reiterated his Buy rating but trimmed his price target from $9 to $8. Buck argued that Q2 results weren’t surprising given similar delays affecting other defense companies. He expects revenue visibility to improve as the business approaches 2026 and sees BigBear.ai benefiting long-term from the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which boosts investment in its core areas. He also highlighted that the company ended Q2 2025 with over $390 million in cash, providing flexibility for reinvestment and acquisitions.

Similarly, five-star-rated analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver of Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating and raised his price target to $6 from $5 per share. Ruykhaver pointed to meaningful progress in key areas, including enhancements to core products and improved balance sheet strength. Notably, the company’s backlog rose 42.9% year-over-year to $380 million, suggesting healthy demand and improved revenue visibility. Overall, he views the expanding backlog and ongoing strategic initiatives as key factors supporting his Buy rating and a higher price target.

Is BBAI a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BBAI stock, based on two Buys and one Hold assigned in the last three months. The average BigBear.ai share price target is $5.75, which implies a downside of 0.17% from current levels.

See more BBAI analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement