Market News

Shoe Carnival’s Earnings Results Prove Palatable Enough

While Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) didn’t exactly have a killer quarter, its earnings report did present a positive enough picture to capture its investors’ attention. In fact, investors drove Shoe Carnival shares up nearly 6.7% in Wednesday’s trading session.

The only real win for Shoe Carnival was its earnings per share (EPS) figures. It posted earnings of $0.79 per share, which narrowly edged out the analyst consensus projections calling for $0.78 per share. Revenue, however, fell flat. Not only was the $290.78 million it posted a miss against projections—which looked for $309.59 million—it was also a decline in year-over-year comparisons, as it fell by 7.2%.

Worse yet, guidance proved a wash too. Shoe Carnival looks to bring in between $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion in revenue. That’s a total miss against analyst estimates, which expect $1.36 billion. EPS figures for the full year are no better; Shoe Carnival looks for EPS between $3.96 and $4.20. Analysts had forecast $4.29.

Looking at the last five days of trading, Shoe Carnival has been a downright roller coaster. Gains turned into losses and back into gains almost as quickly. Shoe Carnival stock is somewhat off its highs for the last five days, but it’s much better today than it was even a few days ago.

More News & Analysis on SCVL

Shoe Carnival names Erik Gast CFO
The FlyShoe Carnival names Erik Gast CFO
6d ago
6d ago
SCVL
Shoe Carnival announces new $50M share repurchase program
SCVL
More SCVL Latest News >

