Market News

Shoals Tech Rises on Q1 Showing; Outlook Impresses

Shares of Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) are on the rise today after the electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions provider announced better-than-anticipated first-quarter numbers.

Revenue surged 54.6% year-over-year to $105.1 million, rising past estimates by $7.5 million. EPS at $0.14 too outperformed expectations by $0.05. During the quarter, Shoals’ system solutions sales nearly doubled year-over-year while its gross margin witnessed a 720 basis point expansion to 45.9%.

Furthermore, the company’s order backlog grew at a healthy 75% year-over-year to $527.5 million. The company is witnessing robust demand for its solar products and buoyed by a favorable business environment, has upped its full-year outlook.

Revenue for the year is now anticipated between $480 million and $510 million (prior guidance between $470 million and $510 million). Adjusted net income is seen landing between $92 million and $102 million (versus $87 million to $97 million previously).

Overall, the Street has a $29.38 consensus price target on SHLS pointing to a 50% potential upside in the stock. That’s on top of a 60.5% rally in the stock over the past year.

More News & Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2023
Press ReleasesShoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2023
15h ago
SHLS
SHLS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
SHLS
Shoals Technologies Group Files Patent Infringement Complaint with ITC Against Hikam and Voltage
SHLS
More SHLS Latest News >

