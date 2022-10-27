Shell On an Upswing After Robust Q3 Results

Shares of Shell (NYSE: SHEL) were on an upswing on Thursday after the oil and gas giant reported adjusted earnings of $9.5 billion in Q3, a growth of 28.9% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.30 per share falling short of Street estimates of $2.35 per share.

The company reported revenues of $95.7 billion, up by 59.5% year-over-year.

Shell also announced a stock buyback worth $4 billion which it expects to complete by the fourth quarter of this year and plans to bump up its dividend per share by 15% for Q4, which will be paid by March of next year.