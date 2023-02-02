SHEL Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profits

Shares of Shell (NYSE: SHEL) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Thursday after the company reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $1.39 versus $0.83 in the same period a year back but missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.29 per share. Moreover, the oil giant posted its highest-ever adjusted profits of $39.9 billion for FY22.

Revenues came in at $101.3 billion, a growth of 18.8% year-over-year. This beat analysts’ expectations by $59.9 billion. The company also hiked its Q4 dividend by 15% to $0.575 per ADS and announced stock buybacks worth $4 billion.

In the first quarter of FY23, cash capex is expected to be within the range of $23 billion to $27 billion while adjusted loss is projected to be between $600 million and $400 million.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about SHEL stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and three Holds.