tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Shares in Halfords tumble after warning over cost-of-living crisis

Halfords (GB:HFD) shares plunged this week after broker Panmore Gordon issued a warning over the iconic British company – downgrading the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ and slashing its price target in half. 

Panmure Gordon said, “As one of the most operationally and financially geared operators in our coverage universe, Halfords (HFD) is naturally at some risk coming into the period of significantly increased pressure on consumer spending in 2022.”

Halfords stock plunged to lows of 124.2p, before recovering slightly to 130.6p. 

Why are Halfords shares dropping?

With inflation squeezing finances in Britain, Halfords retail division – which sells bikes, scooters and accessories – was ‘exposed’, the broker said. 

Halfords’ motoring business – which includes breakdown cover and servicing – now accounts for 70% of group revenue. 

Panmure Gordon said that it was reducing its target price in advance of Halfords’ trading update which is due on September 7. 

It said,  “We are reducing our forecasts marginally ahead of the 7th September trading update and neutralising our target price (50% cut) and recommendation.

“We believe that there is significant upside in HFD and that it is unlikely to go bust, however harsh the coming winter is for UK retailers. But we prefer to wait for better visibility.”

View from the City

Previous to Panmure Gordon’s analysis this week, according to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Halfords stock was a Moderate Buy, based on one Buy rating from analyst Manjari Dhar at RBC capital

The average price target is 190p, which shows an increase of 45.48% on the current price.

Conclusion

This analysis has spooked investors: all eyes will be on Halfords results due next month.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Cathie Wood Adds Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Sells Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)
ZM
ARKK
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Soars Despite Mixed Q2 Results
SNOW
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
AMZN
PTON
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
AMZN
What’s behind Autodesk Stock’s (NASDAQ:ADSK) Big After-Hours Jump
ADSK
Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Q2-Earnings Report Disappoints Investors; Here’s Why
CRM
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Down After a Dismal Forecast
NVDA
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >