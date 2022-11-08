Shareholders Bid Adieu to Twitter Stock

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Shareholders Bid Adieu to Twitter Stock

Story Highlights

Twitter shares cease trading on the NYSE effective today. Shareholders have received their fair share for investing in the company through the entire turmoil, while Musk and associates strive to bring notable changes to the social media platform.

Twitter shares officially delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today, November 8, before the market opens. The shares were already suspended from trading on October 27, when Twitter, Inc. and Elon Musk’s X Holdings II, Inc. completed their merger.

Twitter shareholders, the biggest beneficiaries of the prolonged Musk-Twitter saga, will say a final goodbye to their shares. The shareholders receive $54.20 for each share held by them, a huge premium to where the shares were trading before the deal was announced. Even Musk and his investor team have agreed to have “overpaid” for Twitter.

Twitter will no longer be required to report quarterly financials to the public or disclose its monthly active users (MAUs), the focal point of the entire saga. Nonetheless, privately run Twitter will continue to be in the limelight as its captain, Elon Musk, continues with his play of strategies to turn around the company. After firing the top executives, Musk also issued a warning about major layoffs at Twitter that appear to have started last week.

In the latest, Musk has announced that users will have to pay $7.99 each for having their Twitter account verified with a blue checkmark. Twitterati is not happy with the new rule and has shared their dissatisfaction on the microblogging site. Meanwhile, a few have even impersonated Musk, including celebrity Kathy Griffin, and shared messages that have drawn the ire of the billionaire. Musk responded by stating, “impersonating accounts will be permanently suspended unless they are specified as parody” and that there will be “no exceptions” to the rule.

Unfortunately for Musk, several corporations have temporarily withdrawn advertising on Twitter due to the billionaire’s conflicting definition of free speech. Luckily for shareholders, they are saved from Musk’s shenanigans, but the new pool of investors will be closely monitoring Musk’s every move as he takes steps to turn Twitter for the better.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Treasury Yields Rise
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Treasury Yields Rise
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher after Volatile Trading Session
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower; GDPNow Estimate Increases
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Treasury Yields Rise
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Treasury Yields Rise
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher after Volatile Trading Session
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher after Volatile Trading Session
4d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower; GDPNow Estimate Increases
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower; GDPNow Estimate Increases
5d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >