SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Potential Recovery for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Investors

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) that seeks to recover losses of NuScale shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 15, 2023 and November 8, 2023

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) because of the effect of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, the Company and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the Carbon Free Power Project; (2) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale; and (3) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in NuScale stock during the relevant time frame – even if you still hold your shares – go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/nuscale-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=18 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/