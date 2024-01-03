SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Potential Recovery for Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) Investors

THE LAWSUIT: This lawsuit is on behalf persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Mercury between December 7, 2020 and June 23, 2023, inclusive.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Mercury Systems’ serial acquirer strategy was not working and Mercury Systems was using improper revenue recognition practices such as changing to long-term contracts to mask deteriorating organic growth; (ii) Mercury Systems’ acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation (“POC”) caused POC to lose its small business accreditation, which prevented POC from winning contracts that made up a large portion of its historical business; (iii) Mercury Systems had at least twenty programs that were suffering and not performing well; and (iv) Mercury Systems’ initiative to increase margins was not working and was in fact cutting into margins.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Mercury Systems stock during the relevant time frame – even if you still hold your shares – go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/mercury-systems-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=18 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/