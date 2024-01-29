SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Potential Recovery for Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart (CART) Investors

THE LAWSUIT: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Instacart common stock pursuant and/or traceable to offering documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about September 19, 2023; and/or (b) Instacart securities between September 19, 2023 and October 1, 2023, both dates inclusive.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Instacart had overstated the extent to which online grocery shopping and delivery habits among consumers were accelerating; (ii) Instacart had downplayed the extent of the competition that it faced in the online grocery shopping and delivery market; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the Company’s post-initial public offering growth, business, and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Maplebear stock during the relevant time frame – even if you still hold your shares – go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/maplebear-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=18 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/