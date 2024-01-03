SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Potential Recovery for General Motors Company (GM) Investors

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against General Motors Company (GM) that seeks to recover losses of General Motors shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 2, 2022 and October 26, 2023

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) GM downplayed concerns with its vehicles’ airbags and the need to record additional warranty accruals for related product recalls; (ii) GM overstated the extent and efficacy of its efforts to analyze defects in its vehicles’ airbag inflators; (iii) Cruise’s AVs and/or AV technology were less safe and well-developed than defendants had led investors, regulators, and the general public to believe; (iv) accordingly, regulatory approval of Cruise’s AV products was unsustainable and the prospects for widespread regulatory approval and adoption of Cruise’s AV products were overstated; (v) all the foregoing subjected GM to an increased risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, significant legal liabilities, product recalls, and reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in General Motors stock during the relevant time frame – even if you still hold your shares – go to https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/general-motors-company-information-request-form?wire=18 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/