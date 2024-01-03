SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Potential Recovery for Generac Holdings, Inc. (GNRC) Investors

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. (GNRC) that seeks to recover losses of Generac shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 3, 2023 and August 3, 2023

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that on August 2, 2023, the Company held its Q2 2023 earnings call. During that call, President and CEO Aaron P. Jagfeld revealed lackluster quarterly results, including a $1 billion sales decrease year-over-year and that residential sales decreased 44%. When explaining that decline, Jagfeld contradicted his May statements discounting macroeconomic trends. He said, “[the Company] underperformed our expectations as a result of the shift in consumer spending patterns,” thus admitting the importance of inflation on consumer spending. Consequently, Jagfeld advised investors, “[t]his weaker than previously expected demand environment is expected to persist in the second half of the year, also contributing to our lower outlooked for residential product sales.”

Generac’s share price dropped swiftly in the day after the earnings call. On August 1, 2023 shares closed to $153.38; by the close on August 3, 2023 shares plummeted to $110.77.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Generac stock during the relevant time frame – even if you still hold your shares – go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/generac-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=18 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

