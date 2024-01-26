SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Potential Recovery for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) Investors

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) that seeks to recover losses of B. Riley shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 10, 2023 and November 9, 2023

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Brian Kahn, a client of the Company, had been credibly implicated in a conspiracy to defraud investors of millions of dollars; (2) in spite of this involvement, B. Riley continued to finance the transaction enabling Kahn and others to take Franchise Group, Inc. private through complex arrangements; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to draw regulatory scrutiny to B. Riley; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in B. Riley stock during the relevant time frame – even if you still hold your shares – go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/b-riley-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=18 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/