SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Potential Recovery for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Investors

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that seeks to recover losses of ADM shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 30, 2020 and January 22, 2024

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts about the performance and prospects of ADM’s Nutrition segment and its accounting practices. Specifically, defendants made positive statements about the Nutrition segment as a future profit-driver for the Company, with the ability to capitalize on healthier eating trends and rising consumer demand for natural ingredients and flavoring. Defendants also created the impression that the Nutrition segment’s growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for ADM.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in ADM stock during the relevant time frame – even if you still hold your shares – go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/archer-daniels-midland-company-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=18 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/