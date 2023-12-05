tiprankstipranks
Shaky Holiday Quarter Prompts Concerns at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Market News

Shaky Holiday Quarter Prompts Concerns at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Story Highlights

Starbucks slides as its economic fortunes this quarter start looking cloudy.

A hot cup of coffee at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been an American institution for decades now. Ever since an episode of “The Simpsons” famously featured Starbucks locations moving into every store in the Springfield Mall, that’s been the case. But there are some less-pleasant signs about this quarter’s overall performance, and that concern has investors pulling out significantly in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

Starbucks has been on a downward cant for the last 11 sessions now, and there are few signs that that downward cant will abate any time soon. The word out of Red Cup Day results looks more like a red flag toward potential trouble ahead. The word out of China, meanwhile, suggests that the Chinese are turning lukewarm toward Starbucks’ hot coffee. And third party sales data isn’t providing any favors either, demonstrating a slump already in progress as people turn away, en masse, from various Starbucks beverages. There was some hope for progress from the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte back in August, but analyst word suggests that not even pumpkin spice could light enough of a fire under Starbucks results to make this quarter a winner.

A Teetering House of (Credit) Cards?

Starbucks is suffering in two directions at once here. Not only is it facing the disaster of an economic downturn, it’s also facing some more direct issues of its political affiliations. The economic downturn was readily demonstrated by the surge in buy now pay later (BNPL) spending that Black Friday brought with it this year. After all, it’s pretty much impossible to finance a latte. But Starbucks also had troubles with its politics, demonstrated by the Red Cup Day boycotts that cost it a combined total of $11 billion, thanks to losses in its market cap.

What is a Good Price for Starbucks Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on SBUX stock based on seven Buys and 12 Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 3.58% loss in its share price over the past year, the average PG price target of $111.13 per share implies 15.57% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
