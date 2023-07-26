ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Dips despite Earnings Beat and Nvidia Collaboration

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Dips despite Earnings Beat and Nvidia Collaboration

Shares of cloud software firm ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) dipped in after-hours trading despite reporting Q2 earnings that exceeded expectations. It also announced multiple advancements in generative AI, one of them being a noteworthy collaboration with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). For the quarter ending June 30, ServiceNow pulled in an adjusted EPS of $2.37 on revenue of $2.15 billion, with subscription earnings standing at $2.075 billion, a 25% YoY rise. For reference, analysts were expecting EPS of $2.05 and revenue of $2.129 billion.

ServiceNow also announced AI Lighthouse, an AI-centric project in partnership with Nvidia and Accenture, aimed at expediting the development and deployment of generative AI capabilities. Going forward, the company expects subscription revenues for Q3 to range between $2.19 billion to $2.2 billion, surpassing the estimated $2.15 billion. For the full year, ServiceNow anticipates subscription earnings to be in the ballpark of $8.58 billion to $8.6 billion, beating the estimated $8.51 billion.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on NOW stock based on 25 Buys, two Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $599.52 per share implies only 3.85% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NOW

DA Davidson tech/software analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
The FlyDA Davidson tech/software analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
2d ago
PD
HCP
ServiceNow price target raised to $650 from $540 at RBC Capital
NOW
ServiceNow price target raised to $665 from $553 at JMP Securities
NOW
More NOW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NOW

DA Davidson tech/software analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
The FlyDA Davidson tech/software analysts to hold analyst/industry conference call
2d ago
PD
HCP
ServiceNow price target raised to $650 from $540 at RBC Capital
The FlyServiceNow price target raised to $650 from $540 at RBC Capital
2d ago
NOW
ServiceNow price target raised to $665 from $553 at JMP Securities
The FlyServiceNow price target raised to $665 from $553 at JMP Securities
2d ago
NOW
More NOW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >