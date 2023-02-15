Sera Prognostics Vaults Higher Thanks to New Test Data

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Sera Prognostics Vaults Higher Thanks to New Test Data

It’s been a huge day for Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA), a healthcare stock with one big point to offer. The stock was up big during Tuesday afternoon trading, and it’s all thanks to the recent results of a trial that may mean the world to some new babies out there.

The win emerged around Sera’s new PreTRM test, which examines infants for key health benefits and gives physicians new insight into those conditions. The latest results revealed not only “…a decline in severe neonatal morbidity or death…” but also a decline in “…length of neonatal hospital stay.” Better yet, using the PreTRM test revealed that there were several other improvements in infant health to consider.

The test, known as the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL, focused on roughly 1,500 expectant mothers in Delaware, specifically those connected with ChristianaCare facilities. A separate control arm featured almost 10,000 patients and the historical data connected therein. With the results gained, Sera has a great chance to produce “…meaningful clinical results in widely diverse U.S. populations,” noted chairman and CEO Gregory Critchfield. New reports suggest that Sera’s PreTRM system may ultimately become the new standard for evaluating potential birth risk.

Looking at the last five days of trading for Sera Prognostics, the stock was moving along fairly evenly. That was the case until the results from the top-line study came out and sent share prices straight up. The stock gave back some of its gains, but it’s still well above its levels from even two days ago.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SERA

SERA PROGNOSTICS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Press ReleasesSERA PROGNOSTICS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
3M ago
SERA
SERA PROGNOSTICS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
SERA
More SERA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SERA

SERA PROGNOSTICS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Press ReleasesSERA PROGNOSTICS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
3M ago
SERA
SERA PROGNOSTICS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Press ReleasesSERA PROGNOSTICS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
6M ago
SERA
More SERA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >