Sera Prognostics Vaults Higher Thanks to New Test Data

It’s been a huge day for Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA), a healthcare stock with one big point to offer. The stock was up big during Tuesday afternoon trading, and it’s all thanks to the recent results of a trial that may mean the world to some new babies out there.

The win emerged around Sera’s new PreTRM test, which examines infants for key health benefits and gives physicians new insight into those conditions. The latest results revealed not only “…a decline in severe neonatal morbidity or death…” but also a decline in “…length of neonatal hospital stay.” Better yet, using the PreTRM test revealed that there were several other improvements in infant health to consider.

The test, known as the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL, focused on roughly 1,500 expectant mothers in Delaware, specifically those connected with ChristianaCare facilities. A separate control arm featured almost 10,000 patients and the historical data connected therein. With the results gained, Sera has a great chance to produce “…meaningful clinical results in widely diverse U.S. populations,” noted chairman and CEO Gregory Critchfield. New reports suggest that Sera’s PreTRM system may ultimately become the new standard for evaluating potential birth risk.

Looking at the last five days of trading for Sera Prognostics, the stock was moving along fairly evenly. That was the case until the results from the top-line study came out and sent share prices straight up. The stock gave back some of its gains, but it’s still well above its levels from even two days ago.

Disclosure