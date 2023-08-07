Sequans (NYSE: SQNS) Surges after Acquisition by Renesas

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Sequans (NYSE: SQNS) Surges after Acquisition by Renesas
Market News

Sequans (NYSE: SQNS) Surges after Acquisition by Renesas

Story Highlights

Sequans Communications surged after Renesas’ proposed tender offer to acquire it.

Fabless semiconductor company Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) surged in morning trading on Monday after the company announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Renesas “subject to completion of the works council consultation, to initiate a tender offer transaction for Sequans to be acquired by Renesas.”

Renesas has proposed to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares, including American Depositary Shares (ADS) of Sequans for $3.03 per ADS in cash, indicating a transaction value of $249 million, including net debt. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

The company believes that its acquisition by Renesas would enable the company “to compete [better] in the Cellular IoT market.”

Meanwhile, Sequans’ losses widened in the second quarter to $0.10 per share as compared to a loss of $0.02 per share in the same period last year while analysts were expecting the company to report a loss of $0.12 per share.

The company’s revenues declined by 23% year-over-year to $9.2 million in Q2 and fell short of Street estimates of $10 million.

Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans commented, “Our second-quarter results reflect the expected delay in our production ramp, alongside a significant contribution from licensing revenue, which lifted our gross margin to 83%.”

SQNS stock has declined by more than 10% year-to-date.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SQNS

Sequans Communications S (SQNS) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsSequans Communications S (SQNS) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
1d ago
SQNS
Sequans sees Q2 revenue $9M-$11M, consensus $11.42M
SQNS
Sequans reports Q1 EPS (9c), consensus (11c)
SQNS
More SQNS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SQNS

Sequans Communications S (SQNS) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsSequans Communications S (SQNS) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
1d ago
SQNS
Sequans sees Q2 revenue $9M-$11M, consensus $11.42M
The FlySequans sees Q2 revenue $9M-$11M, consensus $11.42M
3M ago
SQNS
Sequans reports Q1 EPS (9c), consensus (11c)
The FlySequans reports Q1 EPS (9c), consensus (11c)
3M ago
SQNS
More SQNS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >