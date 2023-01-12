SentinelOne Plunges after 2 Analyst Downgrades

Shares of cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE:S) plunged today following the downgrades from two analysts: Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) Tal Liani and Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Both have Hold ratings on the stock with price targets of $16.

Liani is worried about competition from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and believes SentinelOne will have difficulty meeting consensus estimates.

On the other hand, Fodderwala doesn’t like that SentinelOne’s profitability is lower than that of its competitors and also believes that negative revisions are a risk that could limit upside.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $20.94 on S stock, implying 54.77% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

