Senator Says TikTok Should Be Kicked Out of Google and Apple App Stores

Democratic Senator on the Intelligence Committee, Michael Bennet stated in a letter on Thursday that the ByteDance-owned TikTok app should be removed from Apple’s (AAPL) iOS and Google’s (GOOGL) Android app stores, according to a Reuters report.

The Senator cited the short-form video app as a threat to national security. Bennet stated in his letter, “No company subject to CCP (Chinese Communist Party) dictates should have the power to accumulate such extensive data on the American people or curate content to nearly a third of our population.”

A growing chorus against TikTok has been primarily led by the Republicans. In fact, this month, the Foreign Affairs Committee plans to hold a vote on a bill that is looking at blocking the use of TikTok in the U.S.

