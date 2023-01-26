Semiconductor ETFs Gain Thanks to Strong Earnings Results

The semiconductor conductor industry as a whole is trading higher today thanks to strong earnings results from a couple of companies. First off is Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY), which reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.17.

In addition, STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) also posted better than expected results, with earnings per share of $1.32, beating estimates of $1.13.

Semiconductor stocks can be very volatile, which can make investing in individual stocks difficult for some. For those looking to smooth out the volatility, the following semiconductor ETFs may be a better option:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF ( SMH )

) iShares Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX )

) SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

