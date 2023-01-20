SEC Strengthens Scrutiny of Crypto Lenders; Nexo Settles Charges

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

SEC Strengthens Scrutiny of Crypto Lenders; Nexo Settles Charges

Story Highlights

The SEC has strengthened regulatory scrutiny on crypto-related firms and their operations. Crypto lender Nexo has agreed to settle the SEC’s charges for violating investor-protection laws.  

London-based cryptocurrency lender Nexo Capital Inc. will pay $45 million to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that alleged its products violated investor protection laws of American consumers, a WSJ report stated.

The SEC claimed that Nexo’s product, called Earn Interest Product, fell under the realm of investments that call for registration and regulatory scrutiny before being launched. Several U.S. states, alongside the SEC, have sued Nexo for selling the Earn Interest Product to the American public.

These products offer higher interest rates on deposits of digital assets to consumers. These assets are then used by the firm to make investments and generate income for the business as well as pay interest to the depositors. The SEC also claimed that Nexo used these deposits for other activities, including trading and engaging in options and swaps contracts.

Nexo has been conducting business in the U.S. since 2020 and claims to have roughly $2.7 billion in assets under management as of March 2022. Once the states sued Nexo in September last year and upon regulatory scrutiny by the SEC, Nexo decided to stop the program for American consumers in December 2022. Also, the crypto lender plans to fully exit U.S. operations around April 1, 2023.

As per the settlement, Nexo will pay half of the $45 million fine to the SEC and the rest to the group of states that sued it. Commenting on the settlement, Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev said, “We can now focus on what we do best—build seamless financial solutions for our worldwide audience.” Nexo has neither accepted nor denied any wrongdoing in the settlement claim.

Since the FTX collapse, cryptocurrencies have lost significant value. The world’s most traded crypto asset Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is trading at a 69.4% discount to its all-time high of $68,978.64, marked in November 2021.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BTC-USD

This Week in Crypto: Regulatory Crackdown, Macro Backdrop Kill Momentum
Stock Analysis & IdeasThis Week in Crypto: Regulatory Crackdown, Macro Backdrop Kill Momentum
20h ago
Crypto Media Outlet CoinDesk Mulls Potential Sale
LAZ
Crypto Firm Genesis Set to File for Bankruptcy
More BTC-USD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BTC-USD

This Week in Crypto: Regulatory Crackdown, Macro Backdrop Kill Momentum
Stock Analysis & IdeasThis Week in Crypto: Regulatory Crackdown, Macro Backdrop Kill Momentum
20h ago
Crypto Media Outlet CoinDesk Mulls Potential Sale
Market NewsCrypto Media Outlet CoinDesk Mulls Potential Sale
1d ago
LAZ
Crypto Firm Genesis Set to File for Bankruptcy
Market NewsCrypto Firm Genesis Set to File for Bankruptcy
1d ago
More BTC-USD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >