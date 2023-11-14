Sea (NYSE:SE) Swims Against Expectations Even as Q3 Losses Narrow

Singapore-based global consumer internet company Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE) fell in trading after the company reported its third-quarter results. This was even as the company’s Q3 losses narrowed to a loss of $0.26 per share as compared to a loss of $1.10 per share in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.12 per share.

The company’s revenues went up by 4.9% year-over-year to $3.3 billion but were above consensus estimates of $3.17 billion.

Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and CEO commented, “In this current period, we will prioritize investing in the business to increase our market share and further strengthen our market leadership.”

What is the Future Price of SE Stock?

Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about SE stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and six Holds. The average SE price target of $63.35 implies an upside potential of 38.3% at current levels.