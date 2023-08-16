Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Rallies from Pre-Market Plunge

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Rallies from Pre-Market Plunge
Market News

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Rallies from Pre-Market Plunge

Story Highlights

It’s been rough seas for Sea Limited as it navigates treacherous waters with growing competition.

Wednesday afternoon’s trading session proved to be a wild ride for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). It kicked off Wednesday down over 3%, following a plunge on Tuesday. But by Wednesday afternoon, Sea Limited rolled back up into positive territory, though just up fractionally. So what sent the interactive home entertainment stock on such a roiling ride? The potential for a “brutal battle” over market share to come may be to blame.

The whole thing started for Sea Limited with its earnings report, released on Tuesday. It was a mixed-bag earnings report, which seldom does great things for share prices, even if it doesn’t always hurt them that badly. Sea Limited posted earnings of $0.54 per share, which beat analyst expectations of $0.46 pretty nicely. Revenue, however, was where the sticking point came in. While the $3.1 billion in revenue it turned in was up 5.2% against the second quarter of 2022, it was also short of the $3.25 billion that analysts were expecting.

That hit, though, was enough for Citi to reconsider its stance, as analyst Alicia Yap lowered Sea Limited’s rating from Buy to “neutral.” She also cut her price target from $98 to $50, nearly cutting it in half. Yap foresees a lot of competition coming into Sea Limited’s market, suggesting that the company would soon face a “brutal battle” to maintain market share and keep invaders out of its pool. While management had the right idea about reinvesting profits into the company, Yap noted, there wasn’t much visibility about how well the plan was working. That has investors increasingly unnerved.

However, for the most part, analysts are on Sea Limited’s side. With 11 Buy ratings and three Hold, Sea Limited stock is considered a Strong Buy. Further, with an average price target of $83.27, Sea Limited stock offers investors a spectacular upside potential of 104.14%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SE

Sea Ltd Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
Earning ReleasesSea Ltd Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
10h ago
SE
Sea Limited falls -25.7%
SE
Sea Limited falls -21.6%
SE
More SE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SE

Sea Ltd Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
Earning ReleasesSea Ltd Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
10h ago
SE
Sea Limited falls -25.7%
The FlySea Limited falls -25.7%
1d ago
SE
Sea Limited falls -21.6%
The FlySea Limited falls -21.6%
1d ago
SE
More SE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >