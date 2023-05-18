SciPlay Skyrockets on Light & Wonder’s All Cash Offer

Shares of gaming services provider SciPlay Corp. (NASDAQ:SCPL) are skyrocketing today after cross-platform games provider Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) submitted a proposal to the former’s Board for acquiring the remaining 17% stake in the company.

LNW is proposing to acquire the stake (which it does not own at present) for $20 per share. This pegs the all-cash transaction at nearly $442 million and upon closing SCPL would function as a subsidiary of LNW.

Importantly, the acquisition would allow LNW a seamless collaboration with SCPL and boost its cross-platform strategy. Further, this would also result in flexibility to invest cash for the combined entity.

The deal implies a $2.1 billion enterprise value for SCPL and offers a 28.5% premium over the stock’s May 17 closing price. LNW already owns a 98% voting interest in SCPL.

With today’s price gains, SCPL shares have now surged 24% so far this year.

Read full Disclosure