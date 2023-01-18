SCHW Slides on Big Q4 Bottomline Miss

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

SCHW Slides on Big Q4 Bottomline Miss

Shares of financial services provider The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) are sliding at the market open today after the company delivered lower-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers. While revenue jumped 16.6% year-over-year to $5.49 billion, the figure still came in lower than estimates by $60 million. Additionally, EPS at $1.07 too missed the cut by $0.02.

Nonetheless, shares of the company have gained nearly 31% over the past six months and analysts see a further 18.62% potential upside in the stock. The upside is based on a Strong Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $95.45 for SCHW stock.

For the full year 2022, the company’s top line grew by 12% to $20.8 billion and EPS increased to $3.90. Further, SCHW added four million new customer accounts during this period. Total client assets with the company at the end of the year stood at an impressive $7.05 trillion.

Additionally, SCHW continues to create value for shareholders and bought back 47 million shares worth $3.4 billion in 2022.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reports Q4 Earnings Tomorrow: What to Expect?
Market NewsCharles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reports Q4 Earnings Tomorrow: What to Expect?
1d ago
SCHW
Charles Schwab stock ready to put 2022 behind it, time to buy, Barron’s says
SCHW
Charles Schwab call volume above normal and directionally bullish
SCHW
More SCHW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reports Q4 Earnings Tomorrow: What to Expect?
Market NewsCharles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reports Q4 Earnings Tomorrow: What to Expect?
1d ago
SCHW
Charles Schwab stock ready to put 2022 behind it, time to buy, Barron’s says
The FlyCharles Schwab stock ready to put 2022 behind it, time to buy, Barron’s says
11d ago
SCHW
Charles Schwab call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyCharles Schwab call volume above normal and directionally bullish
13d ago
SCHW
More SCHW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >