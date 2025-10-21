SCHD ETF News, 10/21/2025

How is SCHD stock faring? The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is up 1.05% in the past five days and 1.62% year-to-date.

What Moved the SCHD ETF?

The SCHD ETF tracks the performance of high-dividend U.S. stocks from the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. According to TipRanks data, SCHD recorded 5-day net flows of about -$57 million, indicating that over the last five trading days, investors withdrew more money from the SCHD ETF than they added.

Today’s SCHD ETF Performance

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of analyst ratings on its holdings, SCHD is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $30.44 implies an upside of 12.80%.

Currently, SCHD’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Ovintiv (OVV), Schlumberger (SLB), AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF), Robert Half (RHI), and Inter Parfums (IPAR).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Carter’s (CRI), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and Ford Motor (F).

Revealingly, SCHD ETF’s Smart Score is seven, implying that this ETF will likely perform in line with the market.

