Sanofi’s (NASDAQ:SNY) Insulin Products to Become Cheaper

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Sanofi’s (NASDAQ:SNY) Insulin Products to Become Cheaper

Story Highlights

Sanofi will reduce the list price for its most prescribed insulin drug by 78%, effective next year. The move comes after its peers, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, made similar price cuts earlier this month.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) becomes the latest drugmaker to lower the list prices for its insulin products in the United States, starting next year. The price of its most-prescribed insulin, Lantus, will decline by 78%, while Apidra, Sanofi’s fast-acting insulin, will see a 70% price cut.

In addition, the company will place a cap on monthly out-of-pocket costs at $35 for people who have private insurance.

Meanwhile, the patients who have insurance, however, are not anticipated to benefit from the price reduction because they have a fixed monthly co-pay. However, the move may be a blessing for uninsured patients because they often have to pay the full list price.

It is worth highlighting that Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk announced similar large reductions in their insulin product prices earlier this month.

These price cuts are a result of the U.S. Government’s efforts to cap monthly insulin costs at $35 for Medicare beneficiaries under its Inflation Reduction Act.

Is Sanofi a Good Stock to Buy?

Strong momentum in demand for Sanofi’s drugs, especially Dupixent, is encouraging. Further, the company has an impressive dividend history. Its current dividend yield of 6.5% is much higher than the sector’s average of 1.5%. Lastly, Sanofi’s latest deal to acquire Provention Bio (PRVB) should help boost Type-1 Diabetes drug offerings.

Overall, SNY stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys. The average price target of $65 implies 35.1% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained 2.4% over the past three months.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SNY

Provention Bio downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
The FlyProvention Bio downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
3d ago
SNY
PRVB
Provention Bio cancels Q4, FY22 earnings release, conference call
SNY
PRVB
Provention Bio Soars after Acquisition by Sanofi for $2.9 Billion
SNY
PRVB
More SNY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SNY

Provention Bio downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
The FlyProvention Bio downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
3d ago
SNY
PRVB
Provention Bio cancels Q4, FY22 earnings release, conference call
The FlyProvention Bio cancels Q4, FY22 earnings release, conference call
4d ago
SNY
PRVB
Provention Bio Soars after Acquisition by Sanofi for $2.9 Billion
Market NewsProvention Bio Soars after Acquisition by Sanofi for $2.9 Billion
4d ago
SNY
PRVB
More SNY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >