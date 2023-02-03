tiprankstipranks
Market News

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Down on Mixed Q4 Results

Story Highlights

Sanofi shares fell in Friday morning trade as its Q4 revenues missed estimates. The company expects to raise its annual dividend by 6.9%.

Healthcare company Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) reported a mixed set of fourth-quarter numbers. Following the earnings announcement, shares of the company tanked about 3% in Friday’s early trade.

Revenue increased 7.3% year-over-year to €10.7 billion but missed the analysts’ expectations of €10.96. The top-line growth can be attributed to higher demand for Dupixent within its Specialty Care portfolio.

Meanwhile, earnings per share of €1.71 surpassed the Street’s estimates by a penny and increased 24% from the same quarter last year.

Looking forward, the company expects EPS to grow in the low single digits in 2023. Moreover, Sanofi expects its drug, Dupixent, sales to reach €10 billion by 2023.

Furthermore, the board has proposed an annual dividend of €3.56, reflecting an increase of 6.9%.

Is Sanofi a Good Stock to Buy?

Overall, SNY stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys. The average price target of $65 implies 37.6% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained 10.3% over the past three months.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SNY

Sanofi sees 2023 business EPS up at low single digit rate at CER
The FlySanofi sees 2023 business EPS up at low single digit rate at CER
2d ago
SNY
Sanofi reports Q4 business EPS EUR 1.71, up 17.4% at CER
The FlySanofi reports Q4 business EPS EUR 1.71, up 17.4% at CER
2d ago
SNY
Sanofi price target raised to EUR 100 from EUR 91 at Berenberg
The FlySanofi price target raised to EUR 100 from EUR 91 at Berenberg
5d ago
SNY
More SNY Latest News >

