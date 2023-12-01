Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Surges After Strong Q3 Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT), the connected operations cloud company soared in pre-market trading after the company reported strong fiscal Q3 results. The company swung to a profit in the fiscal third quarter with earnings of $0.04 per share compared to a loss of $0.02 per share in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $0.02 per share.

Samsara’s revenues surged by 40% year-over-year to $237.5 million with annual recurring revenues (ARR) hitting $1 billion, increasing 39% year-over-year. However, this fell short of consensus estimates of $250.4 million.

Looking forward, the management expects Q4 revenues to be in the range of $257 million to $259 million with adjusted earnings between $0.02 and $0.03 per share. In FY24, the company anticipates revenues to be between $918 million and $920 million while adjusted earnings are likely to be in the range of $0.05 to $0.06 per share.

Is Samsara Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about IOT stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and two Holds. Year-to-date, IOT stock has surged by more than 100% year-to-date, and the average IOT price target of $31.17 implies an upside potential of 13.2% at current levels.