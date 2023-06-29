Salesforce Shares in Focus with AI Day in U.K.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares are in focus today as the company begins its World Tour London: AI Day.

The company is expected to showcase its newest AI offerings and is planning to pour $4 billion into its U.K. business over the next five years. This investment comes on top of a $2.5 billion five-year investment announced in 2018.

Separately, the company is also teaming up with Deloitte Digital on AI. The latter is adapting its Trustworthy AI framework for CRM in an effort to enable customers to utilize the power of AI.

Additionally, Salesforce has also brought in generative AI capabilities to its Sales Cloud and Service Cloud offerings to optimize interactions between sellers and customers.

But there’s more, Salesforce and Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (along with other entities) have invested $100 million in the Series B round of AI startup Typeface. With this round, Typeface is now valued at $1 billion!

Overall, the Street has a $239.10 consensus price target on Salesforce alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have surged nearly 65% over the past six months already.

