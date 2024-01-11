Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Hiring Freeze Internal Memo Sparks Uncertainty

Cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) could put in place a hiring freeze, according to an internal memo accessed by Fortune. According to this memo from Ross Harmes, chief of staff to the Slack CTO , Salesforce will hit the pause on all hiring in its technology and product divisions, including Slack.

However, Salesforce later told Fortune that it will “not freezing hiring in any departments,” and would continue “strategic hiring.”

Harmes added that the company could face disruption with a new freeze on hiring, that could impact it in Q1 and beyond. Salesforce had a hiring freeze in place from October 2022 to January 2023 but unlike the last time, there’s no specified end date this time. The current hiring freeze will be lifted based on quarterly assessments, likely lasting at least one quarter.

Is CRM Stock a Good Buy Now?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about CRM stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 26 Buys, 11 Holds and one Sell. Over the past year, CRM stock has surged by more than 80% and the average CRM price target of $281.57 implies an upside potential of 4.9% at current levels.