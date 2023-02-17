Salesforce Drops on Slowing Demand Concerns from Analyst

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are lower today. This can be attributed to a “negative catalyst watch” from analyst Tyler Radke of Citi, who has a Hold rating on the stock. Interestingly though, he raised his price target from $164 per to $182 per share, citing higher margin potential.

Nevertheless, Radke remains cautious as he sees signs of slowing demand. In addition, CRM’s year-to-date rally may have already priced in margin upside, suggesting that a pullback may be in the cards for the near term.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $190.77 on CRM stock, implying over 16% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure