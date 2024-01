Safety Shot (SHOT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Safety Shot, Inc. issued a press release on January 19, 2024. The press release has been included as part of the company’s official documents, and all financial statements and pertinent interactive data files related to the release have been appropriately furnished and incorporated by reference.

