Ryan Cohen Seeks Extreme Frugality at GameStop (NYSE:GME)

The share price of gaming and entertainment services provider GameStop (NYSE:GME) has almost plummeted back to the initial meme-mania days. Yesterday, the company announced the appointment of activist investor Ryan Cohen as its new CEO.

Cohen, the largest stockholder in GME, will not be receiving any compensation for his new duties. Now, the new CEO is looking to install a culture of extreme frugality at the retailer. In a memo to employees, Cohen has asked for scrutinizing every expense at the company and eliminating all waste for its survival.

Can GME Reach $1,000?

The advent of the digital age has meant sagging fortunes at GameStop as gamers now buy games online. Wedbush’s Michael Pachter, the only analyst tracking GME, has reiterated a Sell rating on the stock alongside a $6 price target. This points to a mega 64.9% potential downside in the stock.

This downside would be on top of the steady price erosion investors have endured over the past three years. From a high of nearly $81 at the beginning of 2021, GME shares have now plummeted to the $16 level.

