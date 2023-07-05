RVL Pharma (NASDAQ:RVLP) Rises on Mulling  A Strategic Transaction

Shares of specialty pharmaceutical company RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) are on the rise today on a disclosure that with the blessings of its Board, RVLP has been evaluating certain strategic alternatives.

This includes talks on a potential acquisition of a specific counterparty in an all-stock deal as well as funding discussions for the combined entity.

At present, RVLP is focused on the commercialization of Upneeq for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis and a strategic deal could lead to a diversified aesthetics company.

Overall, the Street has a $3 consensus price target on RVLP alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Today’s price gains come after a nearly 52.1% drop in RVLP shares over the past six months.

