Rumble Stock (NASDAQ:RUM) Surges Almost 18%

Shares of video platform Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) saw its shares surge to a high of almost 18% in today’s session. There was no company-specific news to act as a catalyst for today’s gains.

Instead, today’s rally might be the result of a short squeeze. Last week, the stock was hit with a short-seller report that caused the stock to plunge. As a result, the broader market rally may have caused short-sellers to cover their positions.

Is RUM Stock a Buy?

Currently, there is only one analyst who has been covering RUM stock. Tom Forte has a Buy rating on the stock with a $15 price target, implying 36.12% upside potential.

Disclosure